Dubai’s ‘Global Logistic Passport’ initiative will facilitate international trade exchange and build a global logistic network, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The World Logistics Passport (WLP), the first ever global freight loyalty programme launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the World Economic Forum in Davos last year to increase opportunities for trade between emerging markets, has expanded into a global network of trade megahubs in 11 nations.

The Dubai-led programme is being rolled out in 11 countries across four continents spanning the global South. India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia and South Africa are among the nations that have signed on to the Dubai-led World Logistics Passport in the past 12 months.

“The World Logistics Passport is yet another major initiative that reflects the UAE’s vision to shape a brighter future for our world through innovative programmes that foster global trade cooperation. In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth. The WLP demonstrates once again the UAE’s keenness to work together with other nations to enhance prosperity and expand growth opportunities for businesses at a time when global markets are seeking to renew their momentum for growth,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“Dubai is destined to connect the world," the Dubai Ruler tweeted.

“The UAE continues to work with its partners to introduce new initiatives that stimulate trade growth regionally and globally, leveraging its vast expertise in facilitating global trade and its capabilities and experience gained over the years to explore expanded opportunities and create new economic value,” His Highness added.

Global connectivity

The WLP allows traders and freight forwarders to access benefits in return for increased trade in each of the programme’s hubs. By connecting into the WLP network of fast-growing economies, member businesses have the opportunity to diversify into new markets such as Latin America, South Asia or Africa while shoring up their regional connectivity. Many major multinational corporations, including UPS, Pfizer, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, and LG have already registered as WLP members. The network offers over a hundred operational and financial benefits to high-performing businesses

For governments, the WLP promises improved competitiveness and economic resilience during a time when global markets are seeking to accelerate recovery amidst unprecedented uncertainty in the face of COVID-19 and its implications for global trade. By reducing costs and increasing the efficiency of the logistics value chain, the WLP is helping firms to remain internationally competitive. Beyond the boost to headline trade figures, the WLP will have knock-on effects for the wider economy through the creation of high-quality jobs and enhanced investment.

"We are very proud that Dubai has been at the centre of this exciting and novel initiative. The WLP reinforces Dubai’s growing status as a major global hub for multimodal trade while connecting other nations with similar aspirations in order to drive global trade and economic recovery,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of the Emirates Group and Chair of the World Logistics Passport Global Steering Group.

The progress of the WLP network will be showcased during the inaugural World Logistics Passport e-Summit in May. Tagged “the Davos of Freight”, the e-Summit will see the meeting of government ministers, global policy makers, and business leaders to discuss the future of global freight and logistics across two virtual sessions.