Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said on Tuesday that Dubai is committed to fostering an ecosystem for innovation, ideas and entrepreneurship to thrive.
He said the emirate continues to consolidate its position as a leading global hub for talent and enterprise, with a focus on promoting development that can help create a brighter future.
Sheikh Hamdan also welcomed Amazon’s announcement that it will showcase the products of 100,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on its UAE store Amazon.ae by 2026, in a move that supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
The Crown Prince said Dubai has emerged as a prominent hub for digital talent and enterprise and empowered digital economy innovators and entrepreneurs to build a new future for the nation’s technology sector. These developments support the UAE’s digital economy strategy, which seeks to leverage technology to enhance social wellbeing.
Sheikh Hamdan added that initiatives launched in partnership with global technology companies and digital industry leaders combined with the development of SMEs will enhance the sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP by 20 per cent over the next decade. This will enhance the UAE’s status as a destination for digital entrepreneurs and a global centre for digital app development.
Amazon, which currently displays the products of 50,000 local and international companies in its UAE store, aims to increase this number to 100,000 by 2026. The initiative provides an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to reach a wide range of global markets as every new business registered on Amazon.ae is automatically registered in all Amazon stores around the world. UAE companies will have the potential to reach 300 million customers in 19 markets around the world including the US, UK, India, Japan and Singapore.