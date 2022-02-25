Dubai: The Dubai International Boat Show 2022 will drop anchor at Dubai Harbour from March 9-13, marking the regional yachting industry’s first large in-person event since the pandemic. The five-day show, organized by Dubai World Trade Centre, will take place at Dubai’s new marina and have 400 boats, yachts and watercraft brands represented. A line up of more than 50 ‘floating mansions’ from some of the world’s leading marques - such as Feadship and Majesty - will be on show.
Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice-President, Events Management, DWTC, believes the eyes of both the regional and international yachting communities will be fixed on Dubai. “As Dubai International Boat Show moves into its new home, Dubai Harbour, we look forward to enhancing Dubai’s status as an internationally renowned superyachting destination,” said LohMirmand. “The challenges of the last two years have sparked a desire for a more outdoor, spatial lifestyle, which in turn promises new growth opportunities for the industry.”
The MENA region boasts the world’s second highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio, while Dubai ranks among the Top 10 nautical capitals, with 15 marinas providing more than 3,000 berths. Dubai Harbour is the emirate’s undisputed nucleus, boasting 700 berths and the city’s first dedicated superyacht marina. The emirate’s maritime sector accounts for about 7 per cent of its GDP, the equivalent of Dh26.9 billion.
Local talent involved
DIBS 2022 will include a ‘Proudly UAE’ initiative to celebrate the best local talent from across the country. The initiative will increase the global brand exposure of local retail brands such as Al Rubban Marine, Julfar Craft, and Al Mazrooei Boat, among others. Homegrown brand - Gulf Craft - will launch several yachts throughout the five-day show.
“Dubai has established itself as a globally renowned city, bringing the world’s attention to the UAE and the entire Middle East region,” said Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft. “As one of the world’s emerging yachting hubs, it is no surprise that the Dubai International Boat Show is one of the most sought-after industry events that has gained prominence on the international stage.”