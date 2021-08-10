Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has appointed Christopher Calabia as its new CEO, taking over from Bryan Stirewalt on October 1.
He joins DFSA from a senior advisory position at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, leading its work to promote regulations that enable digital financial inclusion. Calabia was previously responsible for improving supervisory effectiveness at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he held a variety of specialised policy and supervision roles. In that capacity, he has advocated for policy, technology and data innovations to support supervisors and strengthen the safety, soundness, and integrity of financial systems in developing countries.
“As we stand at the cusp of great economic change, we are looking to further build on regulatory best practices and encourage the development of innovative new solutions for markets and investors,” said Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA. “Chris’s experience, driving innovation in complex environments while maintaining the stability and integrity of financial systems, will further strengthen the DIFC’s standing as a global financial hub.”
Ali added: “Bryan has been an exemplary ambassador for the DFSA on a global stage through his participation in the work of international standard-setting bodies..”