New diploma targets stronger oversight, accountability and audit skills in government
Dubai: Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority has launched the fourth edition of its government auditor diploma programme, deepening efforts to strengthen oversight standards and build a pipeline of skilled national talent across public sector entities.
The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, focuses on equipping participants with both technical expertise and practical experience.
The programme combines academic instruction with hands-on training within government entities, giving participants exposure to real audit environments while building the technical foundation required for modern oversight roles.
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Participants will also receive structured support to pursue internationally recognised certifications, reflecting a broader push to align local audit practices with global benchmarks.
Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, said the programme forms part of a wider institutional effort to strengthen governance frameworks.
“The launch of the fourth edition of the programme forms part of the institutional framework led by the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai to advance the government audit system, which we consider to be a fundamental pillar for strengthening good governance, enhancing financial discipline, and ensuring the efficient management of public resources across the Government of Dubai.”
The programme is designed to standardise audit practices and improve the quality of financial reporting across entities under the Authority’s oversight.
“The programme reflects the Authority’s commitment to adopting a proactive legislative and regulatory approach that prioritises the professional development of national talents through clear standards and approved methodologies,” Al Hareb said.
“This approach ensures the harmonisation of audit practices, raises compliance levels, and enhances the reliability of financial reporting across entities subject to the Authority’s oversight.”
The initiative also aligns with broader policy frameworks aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability across the government ecosystem.
The partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government highlights a growing focus on developing specialised capabilities within the public sector.
Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said the programme is designed to equip participants with the tools needed to navigate evolving government requirements.
“The fourth edition of the ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor’ programme, launched in collaboration with the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, marks a strategic step forward in our efforts to develop specialised government capabilities.”
He added that the programme delivers an integrated framework that supports both knowledge development and operational effectiveness.
“The programme provides an integrated knowledge and professional framework that empowers participants to acquire the necessary insights and tools to elevate the government audit and control ecosystem.”
The collaboration reflects a broader shift toward building institutional capacity that supports long-term efficiency and accountability across government operations.
“Our partnership with the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai reflects our mutual commitment to delivering an advanced training model that seamlessly bridges academic knowledge with practical application,” Al Marri said.
The programme is expected to support the development of a new generation of auditors capable of operating at higher standards, strengthening oversight functions and reinforcing confidence in how public resources are managed across Dubai’s government entities.