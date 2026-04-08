Five uncomfortable truths about audit quality

Beyond compliance, audit quality is about courage, honesty, confronting truths
Audit quality is the lifeblood of financial integrity, yet few in the profession openly discuss its most uncomfortable realities. In boardrooms and audit committee meetings, the narrative often centers on improvements, innovations, and assurances but beneath this polished surface lies a set of truths that challenge our assumptions and demand honest reflection. Today, we pull back the curtain, inviting audit professionals and business leaders to confront what is rarely acknowledged, the foundational cracks in audit quality.
Several years ago, a mid-sized firm faced a crisis. Their annual audit, led by an experienced and respected partner, had given a clean bill of health. Months later, the owner skipped the country syphoning all the money, later the risk team at a bank revealed significant misstatement in revenue recognition. The effects were widespread and entire industry got trapped in the cycle, the bank suffered huge losses as a result. In the aftermath, it became clear that the audit process, despite its rigor and integrity, had missed the warning signs and so did the bankers. This story is not unique, but it speaks volumes about the state of audit quality and its impact on the stakeholders.
The expectation gap is the real audit risk. If stakeholders think an audit guarantees “no surprises,” we are already behind. Five truths to confront now, for tomorrow.
Audits are designed to provide reasonable assurance, not certainty. Even with the best intentions, limitations exist, sampling errors, incomplete evidence, and the inherent complexity of business transactions. In the real world example above, the audit failed to detect fraud because the scope and timing of procedures could not capture every risk or maybe the auditors were bogged down by excessive documentation or simple oversight due to time pressure and misrepresentation. No matter how thorough, an audit can overlook material misstatements, leaving stakeholders exposed.
Auditors are not immune to cognitive bias. Whether it is overreliance on management representations or confirmation bias during testing, human judgment shapes critical decisions. These biases can blur skepticism, causing auditors to accept explanations that should be challenged. When the pressure to maintain client relationships collides with personal integrity, even the most seasoned professionals can falter.
The audit industry faces mounting systemic pressures, tight deadlines, standards that require too much documentation consume valuable time, continuity of the experienced resources, fee negotiations, and the continuing threat of losing clients. These forces can slightly, yet significantly, influence the outcome of an audit. Objectivity sometimes becomes a casualty, when teams are stretched thin or when firm culture encourages relevance over thoroughness. The resulting compromises, often invisible, erode the foundation of trust.
Efficiency is a double edged sword in the audit world. The drive to streamline processes and cut costs can lead to shortcuts, less rigorous reviews, and reliance on technology at the expense of professional skepticism. Evidence from industry surveys and quality reviews shows that quality lapses often coincide with periods of aggressive efficiency drives. When speed overtakes substance, mistakes can likely multiply.
Clients, regulators, and the public often expect audits to deliver absolute assurance. However, the profession’s promise is more modest. This misalignment breeds dissatisfaction and misunderstanding when audits fail to detect significant issues or fraud. The consequences? Loss of confidence, reputational damage, and calls for reform that rarely address the root causes.
Audit quality is not just about process or compliance, it is about courage, honesty, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths. Are auditors and stakeholders prepared to question their own assumptions and expectations, challenge systemic pressures, and prioritize quality over convenience? The next time you sign off on an audit or review its findings, ask yourself: Have I truly served the interests of those who rely on these results?
Facing the uncomfortable truths about audit quality is not a sign of weakness, it is the first step toward genuine improvement. By acknowledging limitations, recognizing bias, resisting systemic pressures, and realigning expectations, audit professionals and business leaders can strengthen trust in the process. The future of audit quality depends on our willingness to engage in candid conversations including all stakeholders and to act on what we discover.
At Baker Tilly, we believe giving back to the profession is essential to improving trust. We invite regulators, professional bodies like ACCA and ICAEW, standard setters, bankers, audit committees, investors, clients, and fellow practitioners to engage with us in a candid, practical dialogue on the future of audit, so we can narrow the expectation gap and improve outcomes for the entire ecosystem.