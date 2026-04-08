Five uncomfortable truths about audit quality

Several years ago, a mid-sized firm faced a crisis. Their annual audit, led by an experienced and respected partner, had given a clean bill of health. Months later, the owner skipped the country syphoning all the money, later the risk team at a bank revealed significant misstatement in revenue recognition. The effects were widespread and entire industry got trapped in the cycle, the bank suffered huge losses as a result. In the aftermath, it became clear that the audit process, despite its rigor and integrity, had missed the warning signs and so did the bankers. This story is not unique, but it speaks volumes about the state of audit quality and its impact on the stakeholders.