Dubai Duty Free’s total sales on its 39th anniversary topped Dh107.3 million over a three-day period, it said on Wednesday.
The 72-hour anniversary sale, from December 18 to 20, resulted in a 23 per cent higher spending at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, compared to the same period last year.
Perfumes saw sales of Dh26.5 million during the three-day period, followed by liquor (Dh15.1 million), watches (Dh10.2 million), and cosmetics (Dh7.5 million). Ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire reached Dh7 million during the period.
Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are very happy to have achieved such great sales over the three-day anniversary and that so many travelers had the opportunity to avail of the special discount that we offer. I would like to thank everyone for helping us achieve such sales, in particular our customers and our staff who did a great job in serving the high number of passengers.”
Meanwhile, online sales during the same period topped Dh7.9 million with a total of 6,122 combined orders.