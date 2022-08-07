Dubai CommerCity, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) aimed at creating a healthy ecosystem to further stimulate the growth of Dubai’s creative sector and enhance the emirate’s attractiveness as a global hub for the creative economy.

The partnership aligns with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy launched in 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The strategy aims to double the creative industries’ contribution to Dubai’s GDP to 5 per cent, increase the number of Dubai-based creative enterprises to 15,000, and provide 140,000 jobs in various creative economy sectors by 2026.

The agreement will see both parties offering services to help establish new businesses in select creative economy sectors and support their long-term growth in Dubai CommerCity. These services include applying for a long-term cultural visa, a first-of-its-kind 10-year residency offered to creative talents. The selected cultural and creative sectors covered in this MoU to operate in Dubai CommerCity are music, fine arts, photography, film & video production, video game development, fashion design, graphic design, product design, interior and landscape design, architectural services, advertising services, and IT and software services.

The partnership will provide creative businesses with special incentives, including creative activities, logistics, consultation, banking solutions and services, and access to creative workspaces such as studios, conference rooms, and exhibitions. The aim is to provide a wide range of facilities and support the expansion of creative enterprises and their continuous contribution to Dubai’s economy.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “This agreement reflects DIEZ’s commitment to supporting all economic sectors in Dubai, including the creative economy. The cultural and creative sectors play a strategic role in the national economy, empowering businesses based on knowledge, innovation, and creativity.”

“Dubai CommerCity, one of the most advanced and fastest-growing free zones in Dubai, will provide creative economy companies with cutting-edge solutions and an environment that fosters creativity. Its integrated systems offer incentives, facilities, and services to help them expand and contribute to the growth of the local economy. This aligns with our commitment to support Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy.”

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, welcomed this partnership as another step toward realising the emirate’s cultural vision, saying: “We recognise the positive impact of cooperation between public and private entities. Through such collaborations, we seek to enhance the cultural sector in Dubai and actively empower its creative economy.”