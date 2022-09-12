Dubai: Over 27,100 new companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first eight months of 2022, a 69 per cent year-on-year increase, it said on Monday.
This takes the total membership of the chamber to 314,000.
Between January and August 2022, member exports and re-exports increased over 20 per cent year-on-year to reach Dh177 billion.
More than 476,000 Certificates of Origin were issued by the chamber during this period, a growth of 9.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, over 642,000 electronic transactions were processed by the chamber, a growth of 12.7 per cent.
Commenting on the latest figures, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, noted that the growth reflects positive impact of Dubai Chambers’ specialised approach to supporting member companies with global expansion and improving ease of doing business in Dubai. Such efforts, he said, enhanced Dubai Chambers’ ability to serve the business community and identify attractive trade opportunities that offer potential for member companies.