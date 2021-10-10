Dubai: Dubai’s government has announced a diversified portfolio of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth Dh25 billion. The project was launched during the First Dubai International PPP Conference organised by the Department of Finance under Expo 2020.
The investments, announced at a PPP conference held in the regional tourism and business hub, include:
- Seven urban development projects worth Dh22.58 billion
- Fourteen road and transport projects worth Dh2.39 billion
- Eight projects in health and safety at Dh526 million
The two-day conference, organised by Department of Finance is the first-of-its-kind event hosted by the government in the MENA region.
The event will bring together decision makers and officials from ministries, government entities, banks, and both local and international companies from across various sectors.