Dubai: The UAE’s telecom operators are now accepting pre-orders for the latest Samsung smartphone that were unveiled this week.
Etisalat and du have just announced that customers in Dubai can order from today, Thursday, the Galaxy S10. Early buyers are being enticed with freebies worth up to Dh1,249, in a bid to ramp up orders ahead of the official commercial release in March 5
The Galaxy S10 is one of the newest flagship devices that Samsung announced on Wednesday, alongside the Galaxy Fold.
Du said that buyers have until March 2 to place their orders, adding that early customers will be given top priority and extra freebies, including up to 8GB complimentary data.
“With the launch of the Galaxy S10, this innovative device will deliver many benefits to our business and individual customers, especially if they pre-order it in advance,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, deputy CEO, Telco at Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).
The new handset promises to deliver an innovative design and display, with the latest features including triple-lens rear camera.
Prices for the new handsets start from Dh2,699 for the Galaxy S10e, according to du. Galaxy S10 will cost Dh3,199, while S10 + (128 GB) will be Dh3,599.