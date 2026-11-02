DP World strengthens China–Africa corridor with new shipping link

Ganesh Raj, Global COO, Marine Services, DP World, said: "Global trade is changing, and our customers need more than shipping capacity. They need reliable connections, greater choice and the flexibility to adapt as trade patterns evolve. The new China Africa Link demonstrates how we are bringing our Connected Trade Corridors approach to life. By strengthening maritime connectivity between China and Africa, we are opening up more opportunities for businesses and creating smarter, more flexible shipping networks that help keep cargo moving."