That longer view is changing how infrastructure owners approach planning, information management and maintenance.

Keeping data useful beyond construction

Building Information Modelling (BIM) has moved infrastructure design beyond traditional drawings towards digital models containing details about an asset’s components, materials and specifications. Yet the information collected during design and construction does not always remain accessible when an asset is handed over to its operator.

“The objective should not be a digital handover,” Chakraborty says. “It should be a continuous digital thread from design through to operations.”

Without that continuity, operators can be left piecing together information from drawings, PDFs and models as they assume responsibility for keeping an asset running. The challenge is to preserve engineering knowledge and make it useful throughout an asset’s life.

This is where infrastructure digital twins can help by bringing engineering models, design records and operational information into a connected environment. Where sensors and monitoring systems are available, data about an asset’s operating condition can also be incorporated. This gives authorised users a more complete view of how infrastructure was designed, how it is performing and what may require attention.

As Chakraborty puts it, “a digital twin turns fragmented infrastructure data into a shared and accountable view of the reality of that particular infrastructure that we are discussing about.”

The value lies not in the digital representation alone, but in the ability to use information to make better operational decisions.

Preparing for disruption

For the Gulf, that capability has particular relevance. Extreme heat, water scarcity, flooding and rapid urban growth place pressure on infrastructure, requiring owners to consider how assets and essential services will perform under changing conditions.

Engineering models, historical records, environmental information and operational data can help authorities examine different scenarios before disruption occurs. Flood modelling can inform preparedness, analysis can help identify water losses, assess heat-related deterioration and anticipate changing transport demand, while connected operational data can help operators monitor energy use or identify inefficiencies in infrastructure systems.

“Resilience is not only the ability to withstand a crisis,” he says. “It is the ability to anticipate, adapt, and continue providing the essential services that we need in our region.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) could strengthen this approach by helping engineers identify patterns in performance and maintenance data, explore alternatives and prioritise inspections. But its usefulness depends on the quality of the information available and the context in which it is used.

“AI should augment our engineering judgment, but it should not replace any accountability,” Chakraborty explains.

This is important when decisions concern structural safety or the continued operation of critical assets. AI can help professionals analyse information and work more efficiently, but qualified engineers must remain responsible for their decisions and their consequences.

A city is more than its individual networks

Infrastructure resilience also depends on how well essential services work together. Transport, power, water and emergency services may be managed by separate agencies, but a disruption in one network can quickly affect others. Power interruptions can affect traffic signals, while flooding can disrupt transport and other services.

The answer, Chakraborty argues, is not necessarily to put every agency on a single platform. It is to allow existing systems to share relevant information securely, enabling departments to coordinate decisions while retaining their own tools and responsibilities.

“What we need to do is create an open, trusted digital environment in which relevant data and preferred tools can work securely, enabling different agencies to coordinate decision and understand the consequences across the city,” he says.

Technology is only part of the transformation

Technology alone does not guarantee transformation. Chakraborty describes digital change as primarily a management challenge. “Digital transformation requires clear leadership,” he says. “It needs to be supported by agreed business outcomes. You also need to ensure that trusted information standards, workforce capability, and collaboration across engineering, information technology, operations, and the executive teams are all there.”

He recommends starting with an operational problem where benefits can be measured, then expanding the approach. Data must remain accessible and transferable across systems, even when software or ownership changes.

That thinking should begin before construction. “The lowest cost asset to build is not necessarily the lowest cost asset to own,” Chakraborty says.

Decisions made during planning can influence maintenance costs, reliability, energy and water efficiency, safety and resilience for decades. As he says, “It should start from the earliest planning phase, and then it should continue throughout the design and construction, and then into the operations and maintenance.”

For Chakraborty, the next phase of infrastructure transformation rests on three priorities: connected data, predictive resilience, and using technology to support rather than replace professional judgement.

Digital twins and AI are not ends in themselves; their value depends on whether infrastructure professionals can use reliable information to make better decisions, while remaining accountable for the outcomes.

For the Gulf, the test will be whether these capabilities help cities keep essential services running, adapt to changing conditions and sustain the value of infrastructure long after construction is complete.