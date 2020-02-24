DP World reinforces its position in Canada with the latest acquisition, that of Fraser Surrey Docks. Pictured here is DP World's facility in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: DP World has completed the acquisition of Fraser Surrey Docks in Canada. It bought the stake from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners (MIP) in a deal that also involved longstanding partner Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

This complements DP World’s footprint in Canada, which also includes terminal operations in Vancouver, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and St. John’s. The “coast-to-coast” platform provides customers with bulk, breakbulk and general cargo services.

“The acquisition of Fraser Surrey Docks bolsters our footprint in the west coast of Canada,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. “We believe Fraser Surrey Docks has the relevant infrastructure and is in the right location to service this demand.”

Fraser Surrey Docks, founded in the early 1960s, has emerged as the “largest multi-purpose terminal” on the west coast of North America. It operates more than 1,200 metres of berth, 189 acres of yard, and is also one of the region’s major steel import terminals. It moves approximately 1 million tonnes of agri-products annually and serves several container lines. It handled more than 350,000 TEU in 2019.

A suitable alliance