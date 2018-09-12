Dubai: DP World and Dubai Duty Free (DDF) won honours at the recently held Gulf Business Awards.

DDF took top honours as Retail Company of the Year and the Gulf Business Company of the Year, while DP World awarded the Gulf Business Innovator of the Year for its collaboration with Virgin Hyperloop One to develop the DP World Cargospeed system that will deliver on-demand freight at the speed of flight and closer to the cost of trucking.

Organised by Motivate Publishing, the annual awards recognise companies across seven industries including energy, tourism and hospitality, aviation and transport, real estate, banking, health care and retail. Each winner was selected by an independent judging panel, as well as through public voting.