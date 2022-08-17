The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre unveiled its 2022 edition of bullion coins on Wednesday, featuring the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The two coins were unveiled by Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC on social media.
The coin featuring the UAE President has The Louvre Abu Dhabi on the reverse, while the one featuring the Dubai Ruler has the Museum of the Future on the other side.
“Fifteen years ago, DMCC unveiled its debut coin featuring Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Burj Al Arab. The second edition was released in 2010, featuring His Highness with the Palm Jumeirah,” Ahmed bin Sulayem said.
“This historic release pays tribute to a nation and its leaders, honouring their past and reflecting their global contribution towards a vibrant future.”