Image Credit: Supplied

As part of its strategy aiming at developing the infrastructure for Digital healthcare and the enhancement of its services, Health Assurance Hospitals Company (Dhaman) announced the signing of an agreement for its new Electronic Medical Record system (EMR) with InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems.

The agreement was signed during a virtual signing meeting ceremony by Dr Mohammad Al-Qenai, Dhaman Acting CEO and Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.

This agreement is part of a holistic strategy to implement an EMR system (InterSystems TrakCare) and equip Dhaman’s healthcare facilities with the latest technologies and applications to launch an integrated electronic medical system to meet the needs of its healthcare network, medical staff and patients.

This agreement is part of a comprehensive Digital Healthcare transformation strategy of an advanced digital solution for Dhaman’s healthcare network which consists of the EMR, as well as its infrastructure for the issuance of Dhaman’s medical health insurance policy. In addition, Dhaman will deploy the EMR in two phases where the first begins with the primary healthcare centers located in Hawally, Farwaniya and Dhajeej areas, while the second occurs in parallel to consecutively extends to 12 similar centers and three hospitals spread over the governorates of Kuwait.

Commenting on this agreement, Dhaman Corporate Information Technology Director Eng. Abdullah Al-Najjar said: “As one of the key projects in the national development plan (New Kuwait 2035), Dhaman’s vision is to contribute to the development of the healthcare sector in Kuwait in terms of quality, indicators and services. To reach such objectives, modern scientific systems with top global practices and standards are key elements to ensure practical smart healthcare through digital transformation.”

Al-Najjar noted that since its inception, Dhaman has taken proactive steps towards activating electronic and information systems in its endeavor to build and sustain a digital healthcare operation that addresses the and foresees the future trends of the healthcare industry. Health facilities were equipped, from the beginning, with technical and logistical requirements that helped the medical and administrative staff to implement the vision for a digital healthcare system as a prelude to receiving the targeted segment of private sector expatriate employees and their families representing about two million people who will receive Dhaman’s healthcare services.

Al-Najjar added: “This agreement represents an additional milestone in Dhaman’s journey in the field of information technology, which is based on a long-term outlook for establishing and developing digital healthcare as Dhaman’s EMR that allows the patients to access their files at anytime and anywhere via multiples electronic channels. It also provides the medical team with the ability to know and analyze the health issues of each patient separately”.

Al-Najjar concluded: “Dhaman’s new system is in compliance with the standards of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) relevant to the application of digital healthcare industry. These are international standards in the field of information technology to meet the needs of health enterprises and our goal is to achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 on opening, and later reach the highest stage, Stage 7”.