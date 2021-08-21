The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added new benefits to the EV Green Charger services, in a step to promote sustainable transport in Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dewa

Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added new benefits to the EV Green Charger services, in a step to promote sustainable transport in Dubai and increase the number of beneficiaries.

All commercial and non-commercial EV users can now easily use the EV Smart Charging service and benefit from more than 300 Green Charger stations across Dubai. There is also a new feature to locate the nearest green charger station and check its availability.

The EV Smart Charging service enables customers who have DEWA EV accounts as well as guest users (who are not registered with the DEWA EV account service) to charge their electrical vehicles smartly by scanning the QR code placed on DEWA Green Charger stations available across Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the new step is part of the authority’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transport (EV and hybrid vehicles), and its keenness to provide innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. This consolidates Dubai’s position as a global capital for the green economy and sustainable development.

“The Green Charger initiative supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030. The initiative is a starting point for the UAE to achieve sustainable development and build a competitive economy in a carbon-free future. This is by diversifying our energy sources to ensure a sustainable environment with a strong and advanced infrastructure. DEWA harnesses the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution applications and disruptive technologies to achieve the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce 16 percent of emissions by 2021. Dubai has already reduced 22 percent of emissions in 2019, two years ahead of the target,” Al Tayer said.

Customers who are not registered with the Green Charger service can log in using “Guest Mode”, to select charging packages, and pay the fees through multiple channels. They can also charge their vehicles using DEWA’s smart app, scan the QR code at green charging stations and follow the instructions. Registered customers can use their DEWA accounts on its smart app. DEWA provides free charging for non-commercial EV owners until 31st December, 2021.