Dubai: The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Pure Heath and its subsidiary Rafed have joined the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, one of the UAE’s Projects of the 50, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).
The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.
The MoU was signed by Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Jamal Mohammad Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health, on behalf of Pure Health and Rafed.
Omar Al Suwaidi said: “As part of the Projects of the 50 and under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the National ICV program has had tangible benefits through enhancing integration between the ministry, federal and local authorities to stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation within companies, including startups and SMEs.
“The companies enrolled on the National ICV programme injected Dh53 billion into the national economy in 2022. The programme aims to empower the industrial sector, improve its performance, and ensure its sustainability by increasing the In-Country Value of national industries and services, and redirecting public and private spending into the national economy.”
Under the MoU, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Rafed and Pure Health will cooperate to implement the program according to the standards set by MoIAT.
This partnership will support the resilience of local supply chains and motivate national companies to enter new partnerships to manufacture quality and globally competitive products. It will also contribute to integrating supply chains, enhancing self-sufficiency and boosting competitiveness in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi stated: “By joining the ICV program, DoH will support the UAE’s investments in a value-added economy and a sustainable healthcare sector, while ensuring the creation of new job opportunities for local talents, thus benefiting the members of our community in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. With the end goal of contributing to the development of our national economy, we remain focused on cooperating with local and international partners, elevating our research capabilities and empowering our workforce.”