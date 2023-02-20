Abu Dhabi: As many as 11 deals worth Dh4.5 billion were signed on the first day of International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The Ministry of Defence signed six contracts worth Dh2.3 billion with local companies, and five contracts worth Dh2.2 billion with international firms, Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official spokesman of Tawazun Council, an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies, said.
The Council signed a contract worth Dh2.14 billion with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Thunder P3 system, and an Dh78 million contract with Maplin Marine Systems & Services to provide vessels' technical support services.
Also signed were an Dh45 million contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles, a contract worth Dh26 million with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars, and a contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance system for Dh4 million.
The sixth local contract was signed with Al Hamra Trades to procure and to provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors. The contract value is Dh8 million.
Contracts with international companies include a Dh1.5 billion contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth Dh421 million was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.
A Dh202 million contract with the US company Allant Techsystems to procure ammunition, a Dh92 million contract with French company MBDA to provide missiles technical support services, and a Dh3 million contract with Germany's Rhode & Schwartz to provide communication systems' technical support were also signed.