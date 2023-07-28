Chandra Kala and Sasi Kala, affectionately known as CK and SK, are now the driving forces behind the CSS Group, a prominent player in the industry with an impressive 28-year track record. As twin sisters, they share an unbreakable bond that has fueled their passion for taking the company to new heights.
With a shared vision and unwavering determination, CK and SK have set their sights on propelling the CSS Group towards unprecedented growth. Their strategic plan is anchored in a corporate vision and mission that serves as a compass guiding the organisation’s trajectory. Beyond just profits, they are committed to making a positive impact on the industry and the communities they operate in.
At the heart of their leadership philosophy is the group’s deeply ingrained core values. Integrity is non-negotiable for CK and SK, as they firmly believe that ethical practices are the foundation of sustainable success. Furthermore, they understand the power of teamwork, valuing each individual’s contributions and fostering a collaborative environment within the organisation.
Embracing a forward-thinking approach, CK and SK are constantly on the lookout for innovative solutions and cutting-edge trends within the logistics industry. They recognise the importance of staying adaptable and agile to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape successfully. By embracing the latest technologies and industry best practices, they aim to establish the CSS Group as a trailblazer in the field of integrated logistics.
CK and SK’s leadership style is defined by their hands-on approach and willingness to lead by example. They actively engage with employees, clients, and partners, building strong relationships based on trust and mutual respect. Their genuine passion for the business and its stakeholders inspires the entire CSS team to perform at their best and deliver exceptional results.
As they embark on this journey to shape the future of the CSS Group, CK and SK remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence, aiming to exceed customer expectations and set new benchmarks in the industry. With their shared vision, unyielding determination, and unwavering focus on core values, the twin sisters are set to lead the CSS Group into an exciting new era of success and growth.