Conceived on the premise of making business set-up in Abu Dhabi easier and faster, Setup in Abu Dhabi has gained immense attention from the region’s business community. Launched earlier this year, the online portal is an excellent testimony of successful public and private partnerships that has the potential to change the face of how business is done effectively.
Backed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and business set-up firm, Creative Zone, Setup in Abu Dhabi is a first-of-its-kind platform that provides entrepreneurs and investors with a single window for all their business requirements, starting from company formation to growth and commercialisation. Users can find integrated corporate solutions that entrepreneurs require during the pre- and post-business set-up phase, like banking, insurance, legal advice, tax and accounting, HR services, IT and digital solutions, and logistics, to name a few.
All these services are provided by the 25+ channel partners of the platform at preferential rates, and companies get the added advantage of enjoying the several launch offers and other deals offered by them. The platform boasts partnerships with some of the world’s most advanced and prominent companies such as Microsoft, DHL, Zoho, Etisalat, ADCB, Telr.
Apart from services, Setup in Abu Dhabi has also made it easier for start-ups to access investors and funding opportunities through collaborations with accelerators like Khalifa Fund, The Emirates Angels investors, and Sandooq Al Watan. For strategic training programmes, their start-up commercialisation partners, Vestigos, help companies validate their idea or strategy, carry out due diligence, ensure they have a lean and agile approach and assist them to create a state-of-the-art business plan that increases their chances to attract investors’ interest.
Setup in Abu Dhabi complements existing projects and initiatives to promote investment in the Emirate, including Investor Care, which was launched by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to help larger entities gain financing, licensing, and resources; and MAAK, a pioneering service that offers support throughout the investor’s entire journey, from the moment of receiving the investment request, through to when they start their commercial activity.