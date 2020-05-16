In collaboration with the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the World Economic Forum (WEF) has released a comprehensive blockchain toolkit to address issues relating to global supply chains, which have been exposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In collaboration with the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the World Economic Forum (WEF) has released a comprehensive blockchain toolkit to offer businesses and organisations industry-tested solutions to the urgent issues impeding global supply chains, which have been exposed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Redesigning Trust toolkit provides tools, resources, industry insights and best practices for organisations seeking ways to improve traceability, visibility, accountability and end-to-end, real-time communications for businesses bug and small.

The toolkit has been developed through deep analysis of projects and use cases of more than 100 blockchain stakeholders from more than 60 public- and private-sector entities across the world focused on supply chain logistics, including prominent work and feedback from the Dubai Future Foundation and World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE .

“As a test-bed for technological innovations and ideas that drive transformations in vital industries, DFF’s contribution to the toolkit will greatly benefit decision-makers, entrepreneurs and businesses in defining their future strategies,” said Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Future Foundation.

Ahead of the toolkit’s release, it was trialled by DFF and World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE, with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, to offer real-world feedback on its use and effectiveness, in addition to providing alignment with the UAE’s blockchain infrastructure development strategy. The outcomes and insights derived from the trial were shared and incorporated into the final publication.

The UAE and DFF also played crucial research roles in the formulation of the toolkit with a whitepaper penned by World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth

“The role blockchain technologies can play in the economic recovery post the COVID-19 disruption will be critical. The upheaval has dislocated economies and ecosystems, and has hindered supply chains because of a lack of transparency, visibility and traceability on goods being moved around the world,” said Mariam Al Muhairi, Project Manager World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution UAE at Dubai Future Foundation,

The Forum’s blockchain toolkit provides insights for public and private sector entities to re-enter and compete across markets.