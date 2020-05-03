Construction at Dubai South. Dubai South Free Zone on Sunday announced economic stimulus incentives to mitigate the effects of the current economic situation resulting from COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai South Free Zone on Sunday announced economic stimulus incentives to mitigate the effects of the current economic situation resulting from COVID-19 outbreak.

“Dubai South is proud to be part of the emirate’s overall value proposition and we are keen to enhance its competitiveness and attractiveness to ensure it can attract more domestic and foreign direct investment. Our current customers are our most important asset; therefore, our focus is to provide them with all our support in these challenging times and beyond,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and Chairman of Dubai Airports.

Extensive relief measures

Dubai South is offering individuals and companies in its free zone flexible payment plans with easy instalment schemes as well as waivers of penalties on late renewals and cancellations of contracts and licenses.

Customers will also benefit from a 20 per cent reduction on licence fees renewals, while first year license fees for new customers in the aviation, logistics and e-commerce sectors and the Business Park will be waived.

In addition, customers who operate in the Business Park Free Zone will have the opportunity to apply for a lease deferral request of up to six months, which will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Dubai South Business Centre customers renewing their contracts between now and October 2020 will receive a reduction of up to 25 per cent on their renewal fees as well as the flexibility to settle annual rental fees in up to four installments. Furthermore, individuals and companies looking to establish a new business will be granted rental fee reductions of up to 25 per cent.

Liquidity support

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

“The stimulus package is part of our mandate to exert our tireless efforts and align them with the initiatives and decisions of our government so that Dubai will remain a sought-after business destination and maintain its prominent position on all global performance indicators,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

In mid-March, the government of Dubai unveiled a Dh1.5 billion economic stimulus package to support companies and the business sector. The initiative aimed to enhance liquidity and reduce the impact of the current global economic situation following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“This incentive package complements the measures announced by the Government of Dubai and its ongoing efforts to reduce the costs of doing business in the emirate and help enhance corporate liquidity. The support will enable companies to maintain their resources and employees and to be fully prepared to continue their operations,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation & Dubai South .