Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s popular Cove Beach is set to open its second location in the UAE at Abu Dhabi’s Makers District on Al Reem Island in partnership with developer Imkan Properties.
The new venue, which is set to open soon according to Cove Beach, will sit directly along the coastline of Makers District with over 300 metres of beachfront and a capacity for 1,000 guests.
The opening of the new beach club will also help to create 100 new jobs for Abu Dhabi’s hospitality sector, providing a well-timed boost for the leisure industry.
“This is an important milestone, not only for the Cove Beach brand, but also for the hospitality sector in the region,” said Adel Ghazzawi, co-founder of Cove Beach and operating company LIVIT Hospitality Management. “The opening of the UAE’s second Cove Beach venue reflects the appetite for great food, entertainment and premium lifestyle venues – a positive marker for the post-COVID era,” he added.
“It also highlights the resilience of the industry, and we’re proud to be able to welcome 100 additional hospitality industry workers into the Cove Beach family.”
Makers District, which plans to start its handovers and first stages of completion by next year, is a mixed-use hub that aims to cater to a segment of residents including creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators. Future phases of the Makers District include a waterfront boutique hotel and a series of residential, F&B outlets and co-working spaces.
“Our Makers District development highlights our unique approach to placemaking and dedication to creating vibrant communities,” said Richard Larmer, head of Development at IMKAN Properties. “Our partnership with Cove Beach was the natural choice to offer our residents and visitors a premium lifestyle experience set against the backdrop of our extraordinary architecture and a truly soulful destination,” he added.