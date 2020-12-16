Cosmos Immigration is amongst the very few licensed agents in the UAE offering immigration services in association with government-authorised bodies in a very transparent, honest and ethical manner. It has a brilliant team of experienced solicitors and immigration lawyers in respective countries that understands the applicant’s needs and interests to provide customised solutions within the legal framework of immigration. Cosmos provides end-to-end service for all nationalities, students, families, entrepreneurs and investors complying with the requirements of the migration law. Since its inception in 2014, Cosmos has successfully delivered unparalleled immigration consulting.
“Speaking about the current situation, we need to understand immigration and citizenship pathways are important to the economic development of every country. It brings skilled people together to build a stronger nation,” says Nazeer Ahmed Labeeb, Assistant Manager, Cosmos Immigration.
“Canada has more than 60 programmes for immigration — out of which 32 could be completed with an exploratory visit or without your physical availability. Skilled and business options are a couple of favourite pathways for applicants from the GCC. Owner operator Programme is one of the investment options for migrants. This a shout out to all people who have experience in business, and in senior management positions, as well as to new entrepreneurs who can invest and start a business, to explore immigration opportunities in Canada.”
we need to understand immigration and citizenship pathways are important to the economic development of every country. It brings skilled people together to build a stronger nation.
Cosmos’ services include immigration, appealing refused visa, business planning and forecasting layout, visa application, education assessment for Canada and the US, skill assessment for Australia, and licensing support for professional occupations especially healthcare and engineering sectors.
Cosmos has expertise for visas in Canada, Australia, the USA, Denmark, permanent residency in New Zealand, study permit, business immigrant visa, investment programme, visit visa, Canada Super Visa, self-employed visa, start-up visa, spouse/ dependent visa, returning resident visa, and refused Canadian visa.
Why is it important to choose a licensed consultant?
• Accuracy in documentation
• Benefit of customised immigration/citizenship pathway
• Saves your time and money
• You will refrain from any possible deceitfulness