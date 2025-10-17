Zoho reports 50% growth in MEA

“The Middle East, and especially the UAE, has been one of our most dynamic and rewarding markets,” said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA. “Over the last several years, we have grown alongside our customers, many of whom are now adopting enterprise-grade AI capabilities. With our in-house large language models and agentic AI tools, we’re enabling organisations to build secure, cost-effective, and highly localised digital ecosystems that truly align with their growth ambitions.”