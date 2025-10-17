Zoho reports 50% growth in MEA

Zoho highlights the region’s rising demand for enterprise AI at GITEX 2025
Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, has reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 50 per cent over the past seven years in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), solidifying its position as one of the region’s fastest-growing enterprise software providers.
The company revealed this milestone during its participation at GITEX Global 2025, where it is spotlighting its expanding suite of enterprise-grade AI capabilities and localisation initiatives designed for the UAE and broader region.
At GITEX 2025, Zoho has showcased the latest advancements in Zia LLM, the company’s proprietary large language model, alongside enhanced Agentic AI solutions, technologies built to help enterprises and SMEs modernise their legacy systems and accelerate digital transformation. The company is also unveiling major updates across its flagship applications, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho Payroll, many of which now feature region-specific integrations with UAE banks and payroll systems.
Zoho’s Middle East presence continues to grow rapidly, led by the UAE, which remains its top-performing market in the region. The company’s local operations have seen more than 20x revenue growth since launch, supported by affordable pricing, localised software, and a strong commitment to data privacy and sustainability.
“The Middle East, and especially the UAE, has been one of our most dynamic and rewarding markets,” said Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho MEA. “Over the last several years, we have grown alongside our customers, many of whom are now adopting enterprise-grade AI capabilities. With our in-house large language models and agentic AI tools, we’re enabling organisations to build secure, cost-effective, and highly localised digital ecosystems that truly align with their growth ambitions.”
Zoho’s AI advancements come at a time when businesses across the UAE are moving beyond the initial hype cycle of artificial intelligence and seeking tangible, secure, and privacy-focused applications. The company’s strategy centres on developing B2B-focused AI systems that balance innovation with ethical data practices, a philosophy it calls “meaningful capitalism.”
“At Zoho, we believe in advancing technology responsibly,” Nizam added. “Our approach to AI emphasises energy-efficient models, data privacy, and customer consent, ensuring that innovation remains both human-friendly and sustainable. This aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision of fostering responsible, future-ready digital economies.”
In addition to strengthening its AI portfolio, Zoho continues to localise products for the UAE market, such as its FTA-accredited accounting software and Arabic-enabled solutions. The company’s ongoing investments in regional data centres, government partnerships, and training initiatives reflect its long-term commitment to empowering local businesses, from SMEs to large enterprises, with scalable, secure cloud technologies.
GITEX 2025 also marks Zoho’s growing engagement with enterprises that are modernising existing systems without replacing them entirely. Through its “Modernise Your Legacy Systems” initiative, Zoho enables businesses to integrate new digital layers, such as mobile apps, portals, and analytics, on top of older infrastructure, improving agility and customer experience while preserving core systems.
The company expects to maintain its double-digit growth momentum, projecting continued expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and wider MEA markets over the next two years.
