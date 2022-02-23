Dubai: Hotel company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, after nearly 70 new signings last year in the EMEA region, is set for a stronger 2022, with a line-up of properties across continents.
As part of its expanding portfolio, the hotel chain will see projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, India, Poland, Germany, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.
The hotel franchising company already operates around 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, and has made up its mind to bolster its presence in the Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) region this year.
Last year in the Middle East, Wyndham expanded capacity in Dubai as the city welcomed the Expo 2020 with more openings under the Howard Johnson, Ramada, as well as the La Quinta and Days Inn by Wyndham brands. Wyndham also bolstered its leisure offering in Oman with the launch of Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat, a waterfront resort in a popular destination in the Sultanate.
The company also expanded in Turkey with new openings in Istanbul and Ankara. In India, new properties welcomed guests in Jaipur, Varanasi, Mohali and Udaipur.
Dimitris Manikis, president EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are proud to look back on what Wyndham has achieved across EMEA, despite the on-going challenges and disruption in the travel industry. We focused on strengthening our fruitful partnerships, adding more exciting destinations, and broadening the reach of our brands.
“Our growth is ultimately a testament to the resilience of our hotel partners and the value proposition Wyndham delivers to them. We are delighted to offer even more exciting hotels for our guests and look forward to working with our partners and teams across EMEA in 2022 and beyond.”