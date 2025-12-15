Datax Solution appointed distributor for FalkorDB in Middle East region

Strategic partnership brings high-performance, low-latency graph database designed for AI
Datax Solution FZC, a leading distributor of advanced data and database technologies, announced that it has secured distribution rights for FalkorDB, a high-performance, open-source graph database built for AI, real-time analytics, and large-scale knowledge graph use cases. This collaboration will make one of the fastest and most scalable graph database platforms available to customers and partners across India, with local expertise, support, and enablement.
FalkorDB is engineered for a high-performance, low-latency graph database designed for AI and real-time analytics. By adding FalkorDB to its portfolio, Datax Solution strengthens its position as a value-added distributor of next-generation data technologies for digital transformation initiatives.
As organizations accelerate adoption of AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making, many conventional relational databases encounter challenges managing highly connected datasets, which graph databases are uniquely designed to address. Graph databases are purpose-built to model, store, and query complex relationships, enabling rapid insight into patterns, connections, and behaviors across large, heterogeneous data.
Key enterprise use cases driving graph database adoption include:
Fraud detection and financial risk analytics
Real-time recommendation engines and personalization
Cybersecurity, threat hunting, and attack-path analysis
Customer 360 and Master Data Management
Supply chain mapping and impact analysis
Social and behavior graphs, identity and access intelligence
AI knowledge graphs, Graph Retrieval Augmented Generation (GraphRAG), and semantic reasoning
FalkorDB differentiates itself with a property graph model, Cypher query support, sparse matrix-based architecture, and tight optimization for GraphRAG and AI workloads, enabling enterprises to combine relationship queries, vector search, and knowledge graphs in a single engine.
Aayessh Chaterjii, Director, Datax Solution, said, “The future of enterprise data is connected, and Indian organizations are now looking beyond legacy systems to technologies that can natively understand relationships at scale. FalkorDB offers robust performance, scalable architecture, and simplified deployment for modern data applications enabling our partners and customers to power AI, real-time analytics, and next-generation digital experiences with graph at the core.
Abhijit Chaterji, Managing Director, Datax Solution, added: “This partnership is fully aligned with our mission to bring the most advanced and impactful data technologies to the market. Graph databases are no longer a niche; they are becoming a foundational component for companies seeking to unlock the full value of their data and build differentiated, intelligent applications.”
Guy Korland, Founder & CEO of FalkorDB, commented: “Datax Solution has built a strong reputation for driving technology adoption and enabling customer success across data-centric solutions. Their technical depth and market reach make them an ideal partner to expand FalkorDB’s presence in India, and together we aim to help enterprises operationalize AI and real-time analytics on relationship-rich data.
