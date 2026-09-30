Water & Shark appoints Advocate Aniket Gautam as Senior Managing Partner

With nearly two decades of experience, Mr. Gautam is admitted to the Bar Council of Delhi and the DIFC Courts in Dubai. His practice encompasses corporate advisory, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, international arbitration, capital markets, banking and finance, white-collar crime, insolvency, and regulatory policy. He has earned numerous industry accolades, including recognition as “Managing Partner of the Year 2026” at the Middle East Conference in Dubai, while ASG & Partners was named “Emerging Law Firm of the Year 2026” in Corporate and Commercial Laws in India.