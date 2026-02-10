V Perfumes triumphs at Martech Summit with top e-commerce and retail awards

Wide range of quality fragrances from global and niche brands, online and in-store
Dubai: V Perfumes, your fragrance destination in the UAE and Gulf region, is proud to announce its outstanding success at the 2026 Martech Summit Awards, held on February 4th at the Dusit Thani in Dubai. The company secured two major awards: the E-Commerce Growth Excellence Award and the Best Perfume Retailer in the UAE Award.
These prestigious awards recognise V Perfumes' dedication to the craft of perfume-making and its commitment to providing a luxurious and accessible fragrance shopping experience for customers across the GCC.
The Martech Summit Awards celebrate innovation and leadership in marketing, acknowledging brands and agencies that effectively leverage AI and demonstrate excellence in areas such as Customer Retention, AI-Powered CX, and MarTech Adoption.
V Perfumes has established itself as the UAE’s number one perfume store, with over 50 locations throughout the GCC. The company offers an extensive selection of high-quality fragrances from international, local, and niche brands, catering to diverse tastes and budgets through both its online platform and physical locations.