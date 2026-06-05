V Perfumes empowers Emirati women fragrance entrepreneurs with the launch of ‘Emirati'

To ensure a seamless experience for the entrepreneurs, V Perfumes handles all visual merchandising and on-floor product placement. The program operates on a mutually beneficial consignment model. All transactions run securely through V Perfumes’ point-of-sale systems, with participants paid based on actual monthly sales (minus applicable commissions) by the 10th of the following month. At the end of the six-month run, a performance review will be conducted to determine which brands will secure long-term placement on the shelves.