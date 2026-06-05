V Perfumes empowers Emirati women fragrance entrepreneurs with the launch of ‘Emirati'

A platform connecting local fragrance talent with commercial opportunities
Dubai: V Perfumes is proud to announce the launch of Emirati, by Emirati Hands, a pioneering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to empower Emirati women fragrance entrepreneurs. The program provides a premium retail platform by offering dedicated shelf space across V Perfumes outlets to UAE national women who create and own their own perfume and bukhoor brands.
Running under the inspiring banner, "Where Emirati Women Entrepreneurs Rise," Emirati represents the latest chapter in V Perfumes’ broader "Support Women Entrepreneurs Rise" commitment. The initiative is structured to bridge the gap between independent, home-grown creation and commercial retail success.
Through Emirati, by Emirati Hands, selected participants receive prime product placement inside V Perfumes stores with absolutely no rental fees during the initial six-month support period. Each participating brand is invited to showcase up to three product references (SKUs), with inventory quantities tailored to store demand.
To ensure a seamless experience for the entrepreneurs, V Perfumes handles all visual merchandising and on-floor product placement. The program operates on a mutually beneficial consignment model. All transactions run securely through V Perfumes’ point-of-sale systems, with participants paid based on actual monthly sales (minus applicable commissions) by the 10th of the following month. At the end of the six-month run, a performance review will be conducted to determine which brands will secure long-term placement on the shelves.
Emirati, by Emirati Hands, was created to showcase the very best of local craftsmanship. The program is open exclusively to:
Emirati women (UAE Nationals) aged 18 and above.
Original owners or creators of their own fragrance brands.
Holders of a valid UAE trade license.
Approved product categories include perfumes, bukhoor, oud, and incense. To maintain V Perfumes’ standard of excellence, every submission goes through a thorough quality evaluation before reaching the shop floor. All products must be officially UAE-registered (holding Montaji or relevant municipality approvals), meet local safety and labelling standards, feature valid barcodes, and arrive in premium, leak-proof packaging.
Recognising that visibility is key to retail success, Emirati includes built-in marketing support. V Perfumes will proudly feature the inspiring stories of the participants and showcase their product imagery across its established marketing channels. Furthermore, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to scale their brand presence through optional add-ons, which include sampling vials, bespoke display materials, in-store activations, dedicated social media features, and on-floor promoter support.
V Perfumes is currently accepting applications on a rolling basis. Interested Emirati women entrepreneurs who meet the criteria are encouraged to seize this opportunity by contacting the Emirati team directly at emirati@vperfumes.com.