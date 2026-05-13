UAE residents among first to access new St. Kitts and Nevis biometric passport

Federation launched mandatory biometric enrolment programme, with UAE as Phase 1 location
Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis resident in the UAE are among the first in the world to gain access to the Federation's new biometric passport, following the launch of the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme by the Ministry of National Security and the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.
Appointments at Government-designated collection centres opened on 1 May 2026, with the UAE confirmed as a Phase 1 location. Citizens of the Federation living and working in the Emirates can now book directly through the official Biometric Enrolment Portal without needing to travel internationally to complete their enrolment.
The programme brings St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents in line with the biometric standards already used by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The new passport is chip-enabled, with fingerprints, a facial scan, and a digital signature embedded directly in the document. The Government has confirmed that biometric data is captured once and remains valid for the lifetime of the passport, removing the need for re-enrolment at the renewal stage.
The appointment itself takes 15 to 30 minutes. Citizens attend a single session at a Government-designated collection centre, provide their biometric data, and receive the upgraded passport in due course. Programme fees are USD 2,500 for the first adult, USD 2,000 for a second adult in the same family, and USD 1,300 for children under 16. All fees are inclusive of both enrolment and the passport upgrade.
The deadline for completion is 31 July 2027. From 1 August 2027, passports that have not been upgraded will be deactivated. Citizens of the Federation whose passports are deactivated will be unable to travel on the document until enrolment is completed, and the Government has been clear that the deadline is firm.
Data protection has been a central design consideration. All biometric information is transmitted directly to secure systems owned and controlled by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, with handling aligned to international standards including those derived from the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The service providers supporting collection in the UAE and other Phase 1 markets act purely as administrative facilitators during the appointment, with no access to Government systems and no capacity to store or use the data for any other purpose.
The programme does not affect the rights, status, or standing of any citizen. It is a modernisation of the travel document, not a review of citizenship. Citizens retain all existing rights and entitlements under the Federation's framework.
Enrolment must be facilitated by an Authorised Agent. UAE-resident citizens are advised to contact the Authorised Agent who handled their original application to schedule the appointment. For citizens whose original agent is no longer in contact, the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit can be reached at biometrics@sknciu.com.
With the UAE among the earliest markets to receive collection centres, residents have a meaningful advantage in securing preferred appointment dates and locations. The Government has actively encouraged early booking to avoid the constraints that will inevitably emerge as the 31 July 2027 deadline approaches.
For further information, citizens can contact the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit directly at biometrics@sknciu.com