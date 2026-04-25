Together Pictures launches in the UAE

Star-studded shareholder alliance to drive pan-global film project
Together Pictures, a dynamic new film production and development company, has officially been established in the UAE with an elite group of shareholders: acclaimed international director-producer Peter Chan, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, Hira Bulani—Founder and CEO of Moviedom (award winning Best Web 3 entertainment platform) —and Indo-Sino filmmaker Prasad Shetty.
Based in the UAE’s vibrant entertainment and media ecosystem, Together Pictures will focus solely on developing and producing high-impact, global movie projects aimed at audiences worldwide.
The company leverages the UAE’s strategic location as a hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, along with its world-class infrastructure, attractive film incentives, and business-friendly environment.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Moviedom, Hira Bulani’s pioneering Dubai-based entertainment production company. Since 2021, MOVIEDOM has been disrupting the industry by integrating blockchain technology, tokenized fractional ownership projects, and its innovative “Fan2Founder” model — empowering fans, creators, and investors to co-own and share in the success of films, music, events, and even multiplex developments.
The four-shareholder lineup offers unmatched synergies:
Hira Bulani, Founder and CEO of MOVIEDOM and shareholder in Together Pictures, stated: “This is a transformative moment for MOVIEDOM. By joining forces with global cinema leaders like Peter Chan and Kabir Khan, along with Prasad Shetty, Together Pictures provides us with direct access to unparalleled creative expertise, international co-production networks, and blockbuster-scale storytelling."
"We will now accelerate the development and production of pan-global projects that seamlessly blend Indian, Chinese, Asian, and worldwide narratives."
Hira went on add that today "Moviedom has launched its Stake / Vest website www.mdom.world on which fans can now claim fractional ownership of mega movie project's with all fiat and digital currencies on this website"
Peter Chan, one of Asia’s most acclaimed directors and producers, brings decades of award-winning experience with films like 'Comrades: Almost a Love Story,' 'The Warlords,' 'American Dreams in China,' and 'Dragon.' His films are emotionally resonant and feature cross-cultural storytelling.
Kabir Khan, who already heads Team Moviedom as Chief Creative Mentor, adds his proven track record of directing major commercial and critically acclaimed hits with strong international appeal Kabir has given Blockbusters like Kabul express, New York, Bajrangi bhaijaan, Ek tha tiger, 83 and Chandu Champion.
Prasad Shetty, an experienced filmmaker with extensive experience in India-China co-productions and distribution (including projects such as Secret Superstar, PK, Dangal, Hichki, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan), enhances the company’s ability to build genuine pan-Asian and global partnerships.
Together Pictures – Where Global Stories Come Together