TMS TACCC 2025: Pioneering sustainable transport and climate solutions

The conference will focus on the urgent need to decarbonise global transport systems
Dubai: Against the backdrop of intensifying climate challenges and accelerating global sustainability imperatives, the third edition of The Maritime Standard Transportation & Climate Change Conference (TACCC 2025) is scheduled to take place on 25 September 2025 at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.
Under the theme “Accelerating Sustainable Transportation: Innovation, Policy & Climate Action,” TACCC 2025 brings together a distinguished line up of policymakers, industry leaders, investors, innovators, and sustainability experts.
The event serves as a strategic platform for driving urgent and collaborative action across the global transportation sector, which accounts for nearly 25% of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions.
This year’s conference comes at a defining moment when the need to transform the shipping, logistics, and mobility industries has never been more critical.
With increasing pressure to meet international climate commitments, TACCC 2025 aims to bridge the gap between policy ambition and practical implementation, fostering solutions that can scale across maritime, aviation, rail, road freight, intermodal transport, and integrated logistics.
The transportation sector stands at the crossroads of economic growth and environmental responsibility. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the sector is one of the fastest-growing sources of carbon emissions globally, placing immense pressure on governments and industries to adopt transformative policies and technologies.
With the world aiming to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement, TACCC 2025 will act as a catalyst for aligning climate targets with real-world actions.
The conference’s agenda will directly address the urgency of decarbonizing global transport systems while maintaining trade competitiveness and supply chain efficiency. By facilitating meaningful dialogue, TACCC 2025 seeks to inspire collective commitments and foster collaborative pathways to a sustainable, climate-resilient future.
Hosted in Abu Dhabi, a hub for sustainable innovation and a global logistics gateway, TACCC 2025 underscores the UAE’s growing leadership in advancing climate action in transportation. The conference will focus on breakthrough technologies, artificial intelligence-driven innovations, policy frameworks, and investment strategies shaping the future of sustainable mobility.
As the world moves closer to 2030 sustainability targets, TACCC 2025 will explore how collaborative efforts can accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions while maintaining operational efficiency and commercial competitiveness.
By aligning environmental imperatives with economic priorities, the event highlights actionable strategies to build a climate-resilient global transport ecosystem.
Hosting TACCC 2025 in Abu Dhabi reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional sustainability leader and a hub for transformative innovation. Following the nation’s landmark hosting of COP28, the UAE continues to spearhead impactful strategies under its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and UAE Vision 2030.
These commitments are reflected in large-scale investments in green infrastructure, hydrogen fuel development, AI-driven smart ports, and sustainable mobility systems.
By aligning TACCC 2025 with the UAE’s long-term climate vision, the conference will amplify the region’s critical role in shaping future-ready transport policies and sustainable trade corridors.
The 2025 edition features two highly focused sessions designed to address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities shaping sustainable transport. The first session, “Net-Zero Maritime Transport: Policy, Investment & Global Roadmap,” will examine critical regulatory frameworks, financing mechanisms, and digital innovations essential to achieving decarbonization targets.
It will spotlight recent developments from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), UNFCCC policies, and the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), analysing their regional and global implications for the maritime industry.
Delegates will gain insights into carbon pricing models, green taxation frameworks, and the role of climate finance in supporting new-generation ports, clean shipping corridors, and alternative fuel infrastructure. The discussions will further explore the integration of AI-powered forecasting tools, smart logistics systems, and digital twins to enhance operational efficiency and optimize port energy consumption.
Experts will unpack how evolving trade policies, global governance, and supply chain security are reshaping the future of maritime climate action. Through real-world case studies, this session will provide stakeholders with strategies to unlock cross-sectoral collaborations that support greener, smarter, and more resilient maritime ecosystems.
The second session at TACCC 2025, “Innovations & Technology for Decarbonized Mobility,” will showcase transformative breakthroughs redefining the transportation landscape. From electrification and hydrogen-powered solutions to next-generation battery systems, alternative fuels, and autonomous operations, this session highlights pioneering innovations set to drive the global shift toward low-carbon transportation.
AI and automation will take center stage, with industry leaders demonstrating how smart fleet management systems, real-time emissions monitoring, and predictive analytics are revolutionizing efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Discussions will also cover advancements in onshore power supply systems, zero-emission terminal operations, and the role of digital infrastructure, including blockchain technologies, in enabling transparent carbon tracking and verifiable offset mechanisms.
By highlighting enabling ecosystems and the contributions of classification societies, marine engineers, technology startups, and supply chain innovators, TACCC 2025 aims to present a holistic roadmap to sustainable transport transformation.
TACCC 2025 is more than just a conference, it is a catalyst for forging impactful partnerships and facilitating high-value knowledge exchange. By bringing together stakeholders from diverse sectors including finance, insurance, engineering, technology, legal governance, and infrastructure, the event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to identify investment-ready solutions and drive policy alignment at both regional and global levels.
With Abu Dhabi’s strategic positioning as a logistics and trade powerhouse, the conference will also highlight the region’s initiatives in developing green shipping corridors, smart port infrastructure, and low-carbon multimodal trade routes.
Delegates can expect exclusive insights into innovative financing models, such as green bonds and public-private partnerships, that are enabling governments and industry players to scale decarbonization efforts.
TACCC 2025 has attracted strong support from some of the most influential organisations shaping the future of global transportation and maritime sustainability.
Key industry players such as AD Ports Group, DP World, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Noatum Logistics, Saifee Ship Spare Parts & Chandlers, Lloyd’s Register (LR), JOME Engineering, Sohar Port and Freezone, Drydocks World, The Marshalls Islands Registry/International Registries Inc., TT Club, JM Baxi Group, Islamic P&I Club, ASCA Maritime, Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, Monjasa, Lenol, TMC Shipping, Al Safina Security, and DNV are actively backing the event.
Their participation underscores the growing commitment across the sector to accelerate the transition towards cleaner, smarter, and more resilient transport systems.
As countries worldwide intensify their commitments to sustainability, the UAE continues to assert itself as a champion of climate-conscious development. Hosting TACCC 2025 further reinforces the nation’s leadership role in driving cross-border collaborations and mobilizing the financial and technological resources required to achieve net-zero targets.
The event will build upon the momentum of COP28 and other regional sustainability initiatives, ensuring that transportation’s role in climate mitigation remains at the forefront of policy and industry discourse.
By offering an exclusive platform for dialogue between regulators, technology innovators, and investors, TACCC 2025 will accelerate actionable pathways for collective progress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox