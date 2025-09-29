TMS TACCC 2025 concludes with overwhelming industry participation

Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, presented on “Smarter Sailing with Wind Power,” emphasising that the industry should not wait for the perfect technology but act now to advance decarbonisation. He highlighted how wind-assist technology can unlock fuel efficiency at sea by supporting engines, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering wear, all while maintaining consistent performance on both laden and ballast voyages. The system integrates seamlessly with existing vessels without requiring major operational changes, enabling smooth adoption with minimal disruption. Independent reviews have verified the technology’s fuel savings, efficiency gains, and operational reliability, confirming measurable returns on investment. By harnessing wind power, shipping companies can lower emissions and contribute directly to IMO decarbonisation targets, providing a practical, scalable, and reliable pathway toward greener maritime operations, he stressed.