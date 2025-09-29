TMS TACCC 2025 concludes with overwhelming industry participation

Promotes pioneering collaboration for a decarbonised transport industry
The third edition of The Maritime Standard Transportation & Climate Change Conference (TACCC 2025) concluded successfully at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE, bringing together an exceptional gathering of global leaders, policymakers, regulators, and industry experts. Held under the theme “Accelerating Sustainable Transportation: Innovation, Policy & Climate Change,” the event attracted overwhelming participation from across the maritime, logistics, and transportation sectors, highlighting the growing urgency to align business strategies with climate goals and accelerate the path to net-zero.
The conference opened with an introduction and welcome by David Eades, Former Chief Presenter at BBC News, who set the tone for the day by underlining the scale of the challenge. He emphasised the urgency of collaboration, not just within the maritime and logistics sectors, but across industries, to drive meaningful progress on decarbonisation and net-zero goals. He emphasized: “This is not just a gathering; it is a call to action.”
The keynote session featured three senior leaders from the region. Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO, Abu Dhabi Maritime & Chief Sustainability Officer, AD Ports Group, stressed the importance of turning ambition into tangible impact, underlining how innovation and collaboration can reshape supply chains into sustainable, connected ecosystems. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Commercial & Operations (Shipping), ADNOC Logistics and Services, spoke about resilience and reinvention in the sector, highlighting the potential of AI-driven solutions to balance energy security with the imperative of decarbonisation. The third keynote, delivered by Shahab-Al-Jassmi, Senior Vice President, Ports & Terminals Commercial, DP World GCC, focused on the critical role ports and terminals play in enabling sustainable trade flows, calling them gateways for driving real change across the wider logistics network.
Session One, chaired by David Eades, focused on “Net-Zero Maritime Transport: Policy, Investment and the Global Roadmap,” providing a comprehensive overview of strategies to accelerate decarbonisation. The session featured insights from Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping; Eirik Nyhus, Vice President, Director Environment, Maritime, DNV; Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO, Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard; Peter Marvin, Chief Officer, Logistics & Technical Services; Omar Alsebeyi, Acting CEO, Etihad Rail Freight; Hemant Nandanpawar, Senior Director, Climate Finance & Stakeholder Management, Global Carbon Council; Tony Dagher, Managing Director, TMC Shipping; Fadi Al-Shihabi, Partner, Sustainability Solutions Leader, KPMG; and Margabandhu Kumaraswamy, Technology & Innovation Manager, India Middle East & Africa, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.
Dr Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, presented on “Smarter Sailing with Wind Power,” emphasising that the industry should not wait for the perfect technology but act now to advance decarbonisation. He highlighted how wind-assist technology can unlock fuel efficiency at sea by supporting engines, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering wear, all while maintaining consistent performance on both laden and ballast voyages. The system integrates seamlessly with existing vessels without requiring major operational changes, enabling smooth adoption with minimal disruption. Independent reviews have verified the technology’s fuel savings, efficiency gains, and operational reliability, confirming measurable returns on investment. By harnessing wind power, shipping companies can lower emissions and contribute directly to IMO decarbonisation targets, providing a practical, scalable, and reliable pathway toward greener maritime operations, he stressed.
Eirik Nyhus addressed the regulatory landscape shaping shipping decarbonisation, focusing on the IMO’s 2023 strengthened GHG Strategy and the upcoming Net-Zero Framework. He highlighted the complexities facing the industry, including geopolitical uncertainties, market volatility, and overlapping regulations, noting that decarbonisation now defines the global regulatory agenda. Nyhus detailed the Net-Zero Framework’s key elements, including annual GHG fuel intensity requirements, a two-tier pricing mechanism, and amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, which are expected to be adopted in October 2025, enter into force in March 2027, and take effect from January 2028. He emphasized that achieving intermediate targets for 2030 and 2040, alongside the 2050 decarbonisation goal, will require coordinated technological advancement and robust compliance.
The discussion also covered investment frameworks, carbon finance mechanisms, and innovative vessel technologies. Session One concluded with a panel discussion and interactive Q&A, followed by a networking break that enabled participants to continue exchanging ideas and solutions.
Session Two, themed “Innovations & Technology for Decarbonized Mobility,” explored forward-looking strategies to advance sustainable transportation. Chaired by Ali Shehab, Global Director, Special Projects & Services, DNV Maritime, the session brought insights from Dr Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Abri, VP Sustainability, SOHAR Port and Freezone; Imran S. Inamdar, Chief Operating Officer, Drydocks World; Theo Xenakoudis, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Piraeus office, International Registries Inc; Abdul Fahl, Director, TTMS (Gulf); Katherine Yakunchenkova, General Manager, Al Safina Security; Dr. Alejandro Rios-Galvan, Independent Sustainability Consultant; and Kamran Ul Haq, Global Senior Vice President, Lloyd’s Register. Presentations covered a range of practical solutions including ship retrofitting, digital optimisation, alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen, and enhanced safety systems.
Dr Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Abri, presented on “Making Decarbonisation Bankable: A Testbed for the Low Carbon Economy.” He highlighted the vision for 2040 of an integrated industrial, logistics, and port complex hosting complete value chains in metals, food, and plastics, positioning itself as a regional leader in innovation and sustainable business. He emphasised how integrated area developments, effective public-private partnerships, and the landlord port model create value for society through investments, job creation, and enhanced environmental quality. Dr Al-Abri outlined the port and freezone’s commitment to operational excellence, using digital solutions to synchronise time-and-motion with terminals and tug operators, reducing idle minutes, cutting anchorage time, and minimising last-minute plan changes.
Theo Xenakoudis, presented on “Enhancing Operations and Client Services through Green Shipping and Flag Registries.” He highlighted the critical role flag registries play in ensuring compliance with IMO codes and conventions, including SOLAS, MARPOL (covering EEDI, EEXI, and CII), the Ballast Water Management Convention, and the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. He emphasised that registries can support the adoption of emerging technologies, enabling shipping companies to implement sustainable solutions more quickly and cost-effectively.
The session concluded with a panel discussion and interactive Q&A, followed by networking opportunities that encouraged further exchange of ideas and collaboration among participants.
A key highlight of TACCC 2025 was its success in bringing together a wide range of stakeholders from the transport and sustainabilty value chain. The conference convened policymakers, shipowners, ports, financiers, classification societies, technology providers, and sustainability leaders, creating a platform for open discussion of industry challenges and the sharing of practical solutions. Delegates emphasized that while technological innovation is crucial, true progress and lasting impact can only be achieved through collaboration across industries.
Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, commented: “TACCC 2025 once again reinforced the importance of bringing the industry together to discuss tangible pathways to net zero. The level of participation and the quality of dialogue were outstanding, and we are proud to have provided a platform that inspires real action.”
The strong turnout and active engagement confirmed TACCC 2025’s position as a leading platform for advancing sustainable transportation and logistics. By combining keynote addresses, expert presentations, panel discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities, the conference successfully bridged perspectives and generated momentum for the transition to net zero.
The event concluded with broad consensus on the need for ongoing industry-wide collaboration to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for global transportation. Throughout the sessions, speakers highlighted digital transformation, innovative technologies, and sustainable infrastructure as vital enablers for achieving climate objectives while maintaining economic competitiveness.
Trevor Pereira extended his appreciation to all participants, speakers, and sponsors for their valuable contributions, reaffirming TACCC 2025’s role as a leading platform for shaping the future of sustainable transportation and logistics.
