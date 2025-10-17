Dubai to host 10th Annual TMS Tanker Conference as industry faces market and environmental challenges

The tanker industry is undergoing a period of major fleet renewal and restructuring. Over the past two years, the global newbuilding orderbook has seen a notable rise, increasing from less than 5% to almost 15% of the existing fleet. This growth signals renewed optimism in market fundamentals but also highlights concerns surrounding an aging tanker fleet, with many vessels approaching the end of their operational lifespan and due for decommissioning. As shipowners consider future investment pathways, finding the right balance between expanding capacity and maintaining efficiency will be a key focus of discussions at the conference.