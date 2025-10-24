TIESGLOBAL Edu Fair UAE 2025: Bridging educational horizons across India, UAE, and Mauritius

The fair offers students & their families a direct access to advisors and decision-makers
The TIESGLOBAL Edu Fair UAE 2025 is set to be a premier educational event, strategically designed to foster connections between leading education institutions from India, the UAE, and Mauritius, and key stakeholders in the UAE’s academic landscape.
This event embodies a comprehensive platform where students, parents, school counsellors, and education providers come together to explore diverse study options and collaborative opportunities across multiple countries.
Taking place in two vibrant cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Edu Fair spans from October 24 to 28, days filled with dynamic activities, including an exclusive networking event of educators with the counsellors of UAE schools, education fairs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and insightful school visits.
The diversity of the event’s locations aims to provide widespread access for attendees across the UAE, making it convenient for school counsellors and prospective students alike to engage meaningfully with participating institutions.
A highlight of the TIESGLOBAL Edu Fair UAE 2025 is the dedicated networking event exclusively for school counsellors from UAE schools. This session is meticulously crafted to facilitate professional dialogue and knowledge exchange between counsellors and representatives of universities and colleges.
It encourages the development of strong partnerships, enabling counsellors to better guide their students on study options, scholarships, and career pathways available in India, the UAE, and Mauritius. The networking event also serves as an ideal opportunity for education providers to understand regional student needs and trends, fostering tailored collaborative efforts.
The core of this event is the education fair itself, hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, featuring a diverse array of institutions from India UAE and Mauritius showcasing their academic programs.
From Diplomas to Undergraduate courses, Masters to research-based degrees, the participating institutions will present comprehensive information about curricula, admission processes, scholarships, and post-study opportunities.
This fair offers prospective students and their families a direct access to advisors and decision-makers, creating an interactive environment where personalized queries can be addressed face-to-face.
The organised school visits, both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai allows the representatives from Indian, UAE, and Mauritian institutions to meet with school leaders and counsellors in their everyday environments.
Such on-site interactions increase awareness about international study options among school communities and enable educational institutions to gauge the aspirations of local students directly. These visits also help strengthen ties with local school administrations, fostering ongoing collaboration and support.
The TIESGLOBAL Edu Fair UAE 2025 stands as a significant initiative promoting international education in India, the UAE, and Mauritius. It supports the UAE’s vision of nurturing Global-minded students who are equipped with diverse knowledge and skills to excel internationally.
In conclusion, this event is not merely a fair but a comprehensive educational experience designed to inspire, inform, and connect the wider educational fraternity.
By bringing together schools, counsellors, and institutes from three dynamic regions, the TIESGLOBAL Edu Fair UAE 2025 promises to be a landmark event in the UAE’s educational calendar, driving forward cross-border education collaboration and enriching student futures.
