Thumbay breaks ground on landmark research centre to advance the future of medicine

The funded projects span precision oncology, drug discovery, cochlear implant research, artificial intelligence in medical education, and veterinary diabetes, among other areas, and will directly benefit from the new research infrastructure and we are partnering with Harvard Medical School, Baylor University, Washington University and University of Arizona in the USA. Waterloo University in Canada, Policlinico hospital in Italy, Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Regensburg University, Hannover Medical School, and Charité (Berlin) in Germany, and Lublin University in Poland, very soon the third cycle will be announced.