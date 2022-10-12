Dubai: The UAE telco du has signed up the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which will lead to it employing 500 UAE Nationals in the next five years. This will as part of the UAE Government’s ‘Nafis’ program.
“We have developed a comprehensive strategy to attract, develop and retain UAE Nationals to occupy positions that meet and exceed our business requirements and offer training programs designed to upgrade their capabilities and improve their skills,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO. “We are also establishing partnerships further contribute to a knowledge-based economy and prepare a new generation of Emirati leaders across multiple business sectors and fields.”
The collaboration will introduce initiatives offered by Nafis through du's various platforms, as well as implement programmes aimed at encouraging UAE nationals to join the private sector.
"The Nafis program is continuing to achieve Emiratisation rates in the private sector with set deadlines through partnerships with private and government organisations,” said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council.
“We look forward to the seeing the professional opportunities provided by du, as to the organisation that has many diverse roles ranging from customer service, to IT, to technical and administrative jobs, in which UAE nationals can find what suits their qualifications and goals and be part of the success of this company.”