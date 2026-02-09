Street Maths initiative engages 2,000+ students in Schools of Research Science

The second edition witnessed strong engagement & remarkable success
Schools of Research Science launched the second edition of the “Street Maths” initiative, which witnessed strong engagement and remarkable success.
More than 2,000 students from Schools of Research Science took part in the initiative across selected outdoor areas surrounding the school, solving mathematical challenges drawn on the ground using colorured chalk in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and fun.
The innovative “Street Maths” initiative aims to add enjoyment to students’ learning of mathematical principles, enable them to develop a deeper understanding of mathematics, and reinforce the idea that it is not merely abstract numbers, but a way of thinking and analysis that connects to everyday life and its challenges making mathematics easy and enjoyable to learn.
Hundreds of students from different year groups and age ranges enthusiastically engaged in solving mathematical challenges. The outdoor spaces came alive with interaction and excitement, while teachers guided and encouraged students, actively participating in the joyful atmosphere.
Through this initiative, Schools of Research Science seek to move beyond traditional approaches to teaching mathematics. The concept is based on using a safe outdoor space to encourage students joyful learning of maths through an interactive learning environment in the open air beyond classroom walls. These spaces are transformed into vibrant learning hubs bringing student connections and learning to life!
With this exceptional participation for the second consecutive year, Schools of Research Science continue their journey toward positioning the initiative as a foundation that can expand from Dubai to schools around the world, and as a call to adopt an approach that makes learning mathematics an easy and enjoyable experience through open spaces.
The initiative was first launched in Dubai in February of last year, before expanding to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where it was implemented at Al Hasad Educational Schools in October 2025, achieving wide recognition and significant success.
