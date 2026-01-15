GOLD/FOREX
Solico Group invests Dh130 Million SoFood Facility in Jafza to boost UAE's food manufacturing

New facility opens today with 40-ton daily capacity, Solico’s largest UAE investment

Gulf News Report
Left to Right: Soheil Majd, MD – Chairman Representative GCC, Solico Group; Sam Soleimani, Director - Solico Group; Amir Hossein Soleimani, Vice Chairman, Solico Group; Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World; Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; Anwar Ali Sultan, Retired Director WJ Towell & Co. – Oman; Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC; Amar Zahid
Solico Group, one of the Middle East’s most established and trusted food manufacturers, has expanded its regional footprint with the launch of SoFood, an Dh130 million ($35.4 million) purpose-built production facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) that will serve as its GCC innovation and international manufacturing hub.

The investment marks Solico Group’s largest commitment to the UAE to date and strengthens the nation’s position as a centre for high-value, export-ready food production.

The new site, equipped with advanced European technologies and an initial capacity of up to 40 tons per day, enhances the UAE’s food manufacturing resilience at a time of rising consumer demand. Built on a 5,000 m² site, it features a modular design that enables rapid entry into new food categories with minimal operational disruption.

“The UAE has created one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world for food manufacturing and economic diversification,” said Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group. “This investment allows us to deepen our regional footprint, transfer our expertise into the UAE, and build manufacturing capability that will support food security for years to come. It is also a reflection of the values my family built this company on more than 50 years ago.”

The first phase will focus on meat and protein production under Solico’s flagship brand Pemina, enabling scaled distribution across GCC and export markets. In subsequent phases, Sofood will introduce additional categories including cheese, dairy, premixes, sauces and co-packed solutions for hotels, airlines, and food service clients. These categories were selected for their strategic alignment with regional food culture, their localization potential and strong export relevance.

SoFood will also operate as Solico Group’s regional innovation centre, tailoring products to Middle Eastern tastes, shortening supply chains to enhance freshness and supporting local employment, skills development and knowledge transfer.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said: “Jafza continues to attract manufacturers that want to build for the region and export to the world. Solico’s decision to make its largest UAE investment here reflects the strength of Dubai’s industrial ecosystem and we look forward to seeing it strengthen food security, create high-quality jobs and support the UAE’s ambition to grow a competitive, value-added manufacturing sector.”

Sustainability is embedded throughout the facility, with energy- and water-efficient systems, waste-minimizing processes, and ISO 22000, HACCP, Halal, and Dubai Municipality Grade A certifications.

Located within the DP World-operated Jebel Ali ecosystem, the facility benefits from direct access to global logistics corridors, enabling Solico to reach more than three billion consumers across nearby markets and supporting the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” manufacturing objectives.

More information, https://sofoodfzco.com/

