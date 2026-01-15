Solico Group invests Dh130 Million SoFood Facility in Jafza to boost UAE's food manufacturing

“The UAE has created one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world for food manufacturing and economic diversification,” said Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group. “This investment allows us to deepen our regional footprint, transfer our expertise into the UAE, and build manufacturing capability that will support food security for years to come. It is also a reflection of the values my family built this company on more than 50 years ago.”