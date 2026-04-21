SkyHills milestone leads to executive honour with Premier Achievement Medal for Real Estate 2026 in Dubai

Award highlights advanced levels of planning precision and operational discipline
Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development, was honoured with the “Premier Achievement Medal for Real Estate 2026” by the Construction and Real Estate Development Arab Union, in recognition of execution efficiency demonstrated in the company’s SkyHills project.
The recognition was announced during an official ceremony attended by senior officials, investors, and representatives of the real estate sector, where the medal was presented by Salah El Dine Al Badri, Secretary General of the Union, alongside Ahmed Salman Al-Salman, Member of the Board of Directors.
Al Badri stated that the award highlights advanced levels of planning precision and operational discipline, noting that such benchmarks are becoming increasingly central in evaluating performance across the Arab real estate sector.
He added that the Union, since its establishment in 2002, has continued to support the development ecosystem by promoting high-performing models and fostering regional collaboration in construction and urban development.
The recognition follows the performance achieved in the “SkyHills” development, where execution timelines and delivery efficiency were cited as key factors behind the award, reflecting a broader shift in the market towards measurable performance indicators.
Commenting on the honour, Hijazi said that the award reflects the evolving maturity of the UAE’s real estate sector, where execution quality and adherence to timelines have become defining factors in investor confidence.
He added that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for disciplined and performance-driven real estate markets, supported by a flexible regulatory environment and advanced infrastructure.