Infinix Holding Ltd, led by CEO Waqqas Alvi, built its cricket journey on FIREOX, an activewear and sports equipment brand with a global footprint. Established in 2018, FIREOX has since become a trusted name in performance sportswear, now shipping to 56 countries worldwide. Since 2022, FIREOX has also been the official kit provider of the Saudi national cricket team, cementing its role at the heart of the Kingdom’s cricket story. The brand equips leading teams in Saudi Arabia and Doha, while continuing to expand across the GCC.