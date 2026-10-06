Sadia Halal’s KEZAD Factory wins UAE Food Cluster Award for Food Safety

As part of the award’s assessment process, the KEZAD factory was visited by the Cluster Assessment Team, providing Sadia Halal with an opportunity to demonstrate the advanced systems, processes and practices embedded across the facility. Its achievements and initiatives were subsequently presented to a jury comprising representatives from the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).