SABIS UAE University Fair connects students with global education opportunities

1,200+ SABIS students explore opportunities with 120+ global universities and institutions
SABIS International School – Yas Island hosted the highly anticipated SABIS UAE University Fair, a key event in supporting students’ transition from high school to higher education.
The fair brought together more than 120 universities and higher education institutions from across the globe, including the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Asia, and the MENA region. University representatives showcased a wide range of academic programs, scholarships, and career pathways, giving students and parents direct access to valuable information and opportunities.
The face-to-face interaction with representatives allowed students to ask tailored questions, explore degree options, and gain clarity on their next steps; experiences that go far beyond what online research can offer. From admissions processes to scholarship details and future career planning, students received personalized guidance that empowered them to make more informed decisions.
“I love this university fair so much because we get to experience, learn, and hopefully even secure a scholarship. It’s so much better than researching online. Here, we get to speak face-to-face and receive proper information and helpful recommendations.” – shared a student from SIS Yas Island.
Parents were equally appreciative of the fair’s value, gaining clarity to support their children’s higher education decisions:
“I would like to thank SABIS® for giving us the opportunity to attend this University Fair. It has been a wonderful experience for my son and I to explore and learn more about the universities gathered here,” – said a parent from ISC Khalifa City.
The SABIS U.A.E. University Fair has become a meaningful milestone in the academic journey of SABIS® high school students, opening doors to global opportunities and building their confidence for life after school.
“This is an extremely important milestone in our academic calendar, the earlier we get students exposed to opportunities for their tertiary education, the less pressure it is for the student and for their families.” – said Rami Malak, SABIS® Regional Director for Academic Operations – UAE & Gulf.
