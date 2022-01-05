Image Credit: Supplied

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced a battery of new gaming products at the CES 2022 ROG: The Rise of Gamers launch event. ROG is proud to be at the forefront of technology, and to once again introduce exciting new products for an age where gaming is no longer a fringe hobby, but the zeitgeist of today’s technology. ROG is ready to hit the ground running in 2022 with a new operating system, brand-new CPUs from Intel and AMD, GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA, as well as an all-new form factor.

The brand-new Flow Z13 gaming tablet brings a new level of portability and versatility to PC gaming, and the updated form factors of the Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Strix series improve on a set of already-world-renowned products. ROG also announced new accessories in the Archer series of gear bags and a new update to the free ROG Citadel XV digital experience, where all the new products are available to gamers to explore.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

The brand-new ROG Strix SCAR is designed with esports enthusiasts in mind, powered by top-tier components, Windows 11 Pro, a high-refresh display, and ROG Intelligent Cooling with Liquid Metal Conductonaut Extreme. Sporting up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 150 W with Dynamic Boost, the Strix SCAR is designed for high-refresh gaming. A MUX Switch ensures top-tier GPU performance, PCIe 4.0 x4 storage boosts lightning-fast load times, and DDR5 4800 MHz RAM provides plenty of memory for multitasking.

All Strix models are equipped with a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos spatial sound, which brings soundstages to life with immersive, crystal-clear, and lifelike realism in the heat of battle. Two-way AI Noise Cancelation filters out background noise for both ingoing and outgoing communications, so everyone’s voice comes through loud and clear.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2022 ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 reaches new heights of innovation in dual-display laptops. ROG’s ScreenPad Plus adds a secondary screen for extra productivity real estate, streaming gameplay, or even controlling supported games like Dying Light 2. The ScreenPad Plus rises up and slides back to meet the primary display as the laptop opens, thanks to a new 4-directional hinge. This Windows 11 machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU at 165 W with Dynamic Boost for high-end horsepower. This incredible device also comes with ROG’s NumberPad technology on the trackpad, a keyboard with 1.7 mm of travel and per-key RGB, six speakers with Dual Force-Cancelling Woofers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and two-way AI Noise Cancelation to round out ROG’s flagship for 2022.

ROG Flow Z13, X13, and XG Mobile

The ROG Flow Z13 shrinks the compact Flow series even further with the world’s most powerful gaming tablet. With Windows 11, up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, and 5200 MHz LPDDR5 memory, this tablet packs plenty of gaming horsepower in an ultrathin and light chassis. These specs are further bolstered by 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage, a MUX Switch, custom vapor chamber cooling, and fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Z13 can be played multiple ways, from traditional mouse (using the included screen cover keyboard) to touch input or gamepads. Since the tablet form factor includes all the powerful components behind the screen, rather than under the keyboard, the ROG Intelligent Cooling solution gets plenty of fresh air for high sustained performance. For extra gaming horsepower and I/O expansion, the Flow Z13 and X13 are both compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. They can connect to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. With additional USB ports, DisplayPort and HDMI, and Ethernet, the XG Mobile is ready for anything.

ROG Archer Bag Series

Laptops are designed to go everywhere, which is why ROG is also introducing brand new accessories in the Archer series of bags and backpacks. The Archer Messenger 14 is built to carry essential electronics, with plenty of small pockets for ROG Phone, portable charger, and other necessities — plus enough room for up to a 14-inch laptop. The Archer Backpack 15.6 carries a day’s worth of gear, while the Backpack 17 uses modular compartments users can customize to fit their gaming, photography, or content creation equipment, including a dedicated tripod strap. The Archer Weekender 17 includes extra padding for larger trips, and can be carried like a backpack or a duffel to fit any scenario. A dedicated water- and stain-proof pocket along the bottom is perfect for laundry, while another pocket on top can preserve heated items for up to 6 hours. All Archer backpacks use lightweight, durable, and water-repellent materials to withstand heavy use, alongside subtle but striking ROG design elements for a unique style.

Availability and Pricing