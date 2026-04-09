3,500 teachers of various regions, provinces of the Kingdom took part in the event
Najla Saif Al Shamsi, Chair of the Board of Directors of Research Science Investment, announced the upcoming launch of the “Cultured Teacher” Award across the Arab world at the “Teachers’ National Forum” ceremony. The award aims to recognise the role of teachers in fostering reading, developing awareness and knowledge, and motivating educational professionals toward creativity and excellence, in line with national directions for advancing education.
The Chair of Research Science Investment attended as a guest of honor at the second edition of the “Teachers’ National Forum” organised by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, in partnership with Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training. The event was held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in Rabat, with the participation of 3,500 male and female teachers representing various regions and provinces of the Kingdom.
During the forum, Al Shamsi emphasised that launching the award reaffirms the teacher’s role in shaping the future and highlights reading as a strategic drive for human development and enhancing competitiveness. The forum, held under the Royal Patronage, was attended by the Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch.
Al Shamsi stated: “We do not exaggerate when we say that in our schools, institutes, and universities, we determine the destiny of our nations and shape their future.”
Al Shamsi added: “The global standing of nations is the result of a teacher’s work, ambition, and effort. In education, we are the ones who shape the essence of the human mind, give real value to individuals, build systems of values and principles, and establish sustainable knowledge.”
Al Shamsi further explained that the advancement of nations begins in classrooms, where minds are shaped, values are instilled, and capabilities for competition and innovation are built.
In this context, she highlighted the role of the “National Reading Project”, one of the flagship initiatives of Research Science Investment in promoting reading as an educational and cultural priority and strengthening its presence in schools, universities, and other educational institutions, with a focus on the teacher as the bearer of the mission and the driver of change.
Al Shamsi concluded her speech by affirming that returning to reading represents an essential strategic choice, as it is the primary gateway to excellence and the foundation upon which the progress of societies is built, calling for collective efforts to build a reading-empowered, knowledge-driven, and future-ready society.
This participation comes within the context of an official visit undertaken by the Chair of the Board of Directors of Research Science Investment, aimed at strengthening ties of cooperation with institutional partners and recognising the achievements of the “National Reading Project” across its various dimensions, particularly the aspect related to the “Cultured Teacher”.
During Al Shamsi’s visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, she met with Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports; Youssef Bekkali, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training and advisor at the Royal Cabinet.
Al Shamsi also conducted a tour at the Royal Library in Rabat, in the presence of Dr Ahmed Chouqui Binebine, Director of the Royal Library.
The “National Reading Project” has a noble mission aimed at making reading a societal priority that contributes to building a generation of readers and innovators capable of contributing to cultural and civilizational development. This is achieved by enriching the cultural environment, strengthening national identity and a sense of belonging, and encouraging knowledge production and positive engagement with national and human values. The project also seeks to support children’s literature, improve content quality, and promote sustainable cultural initiatives that support reading.
It is worth noting that Research Science Investment is an educational and cultural institution that invests in the development of future generations through innovative educational, academic, and creative programs. These programs are built on their scientific capabilities and informed by their extensive experience since 1998, both locally and internationally, which has contributed to making reading one of its top priorities.
In a previous discussion it was agreed that would translate into the Teacher Reading Champion International Award. Please seek Chair’s approval and adopt accordingly.