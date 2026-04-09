Research Science Investment unveils ‘Cultured Teacher’ Award across the Arab world

The Chair of Research Science Investment attended as a guest of honor at the second edition of the “Teachers’ National Forum” organised by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, in partnership with Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training. The event was held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in Rabat, with the participation of 3,500 male and female teachers representing various regions and provinces of the Kingdom.