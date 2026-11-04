Regenerative ophthalmology takes centre stage at Next Generation Medicine Congress

The conference gathers more than 70 experts from over 20 countries
With the world's healthcare transitioning from disease management towards cellular restoration, the upcoming Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026 will hold a flagship four-day summit in November 7-10, 2026 in Dubai. The highlight of the event is a Regenerative Ophthalmology Track that will cover cutting-edge clinical advances for restoring vision and preventing ocular degeneration.
Organized by AEON Clinic, the conference gathers more than 70 leading clinicians, researchers, and innovators from over 20 countries. This event provides the CME-accredited environment for translational cellular therapies, longevity science, and precision medicine.
The Regenerative Ophthalmology track gathers world's leading experts who will discuss the cutting-edge research in stem cell therapies, exosomes and photoreceptor protection:
Retinal Repair: Professor Henry Klassen (University of California, Irvine; founder of jCyte Inc.) will provide information about new cell-based methods of restoration of the damaged retina function.
Corneal regeneration: Prof. Sajjad Ahmad (Moorfields Eye Hospital / UCL) will speak about the progress achieved in the field with the help of stem cells sheets and exosome-enhanced corneal transplants for the damaged tissues.
Photoreceptor Preservation: Dr. Roly Megaw, University of Edinburgh, will talk about the mechanisms of photoreceptor dysfunction that can be targeted to develop preventative models of the disease.
The track concludes with an interactive panel, From Repair to Regeneration: What Will Transform Ophthalmology in the Next Decade, moderated by Dr. Qasem Qasim.
"Regenerative medicine is actively transforming real-world clinical outcomes," said Dr. Jaffer Khan, Chairman of the Congress and CEO of AEON Clinic. "Focusing on ophthalmology allows us to showcase how cellular biology can alter the trajectory of visual impairment."
Beyond eye care, the 2026 congress features tracks on AI-Powered Digital Twins, Regenerative Standards, and Longevity Economics.
Accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM), the congress runs from November 7–10, 2026, at Atlantis the Royal.
For registration and the full schedule, visit www.next-generationmedicine.com.