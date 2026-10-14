Dubai to become a global hub for longevity medicine

Learn more at the Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026 at Atlantis the Royal, Dubai!
Dubai is strengthening its position as a destination for healthcare innovation as global interest in longevity and next-generation medicine continues to grow. This November, leading medical experts, researchers and healthcare innovators will gather at Atlantis the Royal for the highly anticipated Next Generation Medicine Congress 2026.
Taking place from 7–10 November 2026, the NGM Congress 2026 is powered by AEON Clinic and will bring together international specialists to explore the science and clinical applications shaping the future of healthcare.
Longevity medicine is rapidly evolving beyond traditional approaches to ageing. Advances in regenerative medicine, precision diagnostics, cellular therapies, artificial intelligence and personalised healthcare are opening new possibilities for prevention, health optimisation and healthier ageing.
The congress programme will explore some of the most important developments in modern medicine, including longevity therapeutics, regenerative medicine, precision health, brain health, digital health and AI, as well as the future of the longevity clinic.
A key theme of the event will be the “Clinic of 2030”, examining how emerging technologies and medical innovations could transform the way healthcare is delivered in the coming years. Discussions will also address the importance of scientific evidence, responsible implementation and global standards as new therapies move towards clinical practice.
With international participation and a multidisciplinary programme, the event represents a significant addition to the upcoming medical conferences UAE 2026 calendar. It also highlights Dubai’s growing role in connecting global healthcare expertise with innovation taking place in the region.
For AEON Clinic, the congress reflects its commitment to advancing conversations around longevity, regenerative medicine and personalised healthcare. By bringing leading voices from different areas of medicine together, the event aims to encourage collaboration and knowledge exchange that can help shape the next generation of healthcare.
As Dubai continues to invest in healthcare innovation and medical tourism, events such as NGM Congress 2026 could play an important role in establishing the emirate as a global meeting point for the future of medicine.
For healthcare professionals, researchers, investors and organisations interested in the future of longevity medicine, the healthcare conference Dubai will offer an opportunity to hear directly from experts shaping this rapidly developing field.
Delegate passes, sponsorship opportunities, and media accreditations are now open. Visit the official portal at www.next-generationmedicine.com/en to register.